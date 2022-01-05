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One-Pot Creamy Tuscan Chicken
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148 views • January 05, 2022
Simple one-pot meal that can be prepared within 30 minutes. herb chicken breast, penne pasta, spinach, mushroom, tuscan cream sauce.
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/one-pot-creamy-tuscan-chicken/
1, In a wide pot, bring water to boil. Add salt and pasta and cook until al dente. Strain pasta, run under cold water to cool and toss in 2 tbsp of olive oil to avoid pasta from sticking. Set aside.
2. Pound out two chicken breasts to even width and season on both sides with salt, pepper and 2 tbsp of herbs de Provence. Cut each breast in half for four pieces.
3. In a large pot, sear chicken breasts cutlets until golden brown on both sides. Remove and set aside
4. In the same pan, add in the mushrooms, onions, garlic, bouillon cube, herbs de Provence and salt and pepper. Saute until mushrooms are golden brown.
5. Deglaze the pan with white wine, scrapping the bits off the bottom. Then add cream and bring to a simmer. Re-add the chicken breast into the cream sauce to fully cook through.
6. Once chicken is fully cooked, remove and set aside. Add the spinach, half the parmesan and half the green onions into the cream sauce and mix until spinach is wilted.
7. Add in the cooked pasta and toss in sauce until fully coated. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as needed.
8. Plate the pasta mixture and top with a quarter chicken. Garnish with remaining parmesan and green onions. Serve
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
VIEW THE FULL RECIPE:
https://robertjcrawford.com/one-pot-creamy-tuscan-chicken/
1, In a wide pot, bring water to boil. Add salt and pasta and cook until al dente. Strain pasta, run under cold water to cool and toss in 2 tbsp of olive oil to avoid pasta from sticking. Set aside.
2. Pound out two chicken breasts to even width and season on both sides with salt, pepper and 2 tbsp of herbs de Provence. Cut each breast in half for four pieces.
3. In a large pot, sear chicken breasts cutlets until golden brown on both sides. Remove and set aside
4. In the same pan, add in the mushrooms, onions, garlic, bouillon cube, herbs de Provence and salt and pepper. Saute until mushrooms are golden brown.
5. Deglaze the pan with white wine, scrapping the bits off the bottom. Then add cream and bring to a simmer. Re-add the chicken breast into the cream sauce to fully cook through.
6. Once chicken is fully cooked, remove and set aside. Add the spinach, half the parmesan and half the green onions into the cream sauce and mix until spinach is wilted.
7. Add in the cooked pasta and toss in sauce until fully coated. Taste for seasoning and add salt and pepper as needed.
8. Plate the pasta mixture and top with a quarter chicken. Garnish with remaining parmesan and green onions. Serve
Michelin Star Chef helping teach the world how to make great food.
My Websites:
Personal Site: https://robertjcrawford.com
Connect with me:
Instagram: @ChefRobCrawford
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ChefRobCrawford
TikTok: https://tiktokcom/ChefRobCrawford
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/robert-crawford-57514317/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/ChefRobCrawford
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