Schneider Weiss La Brassbanda Love Beer Weissbier 4.25/5

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She runs 4.9 ABV, 20 IBUs SRM is a beautiful 19An interesting beer with an interesting flavor profile. Not something I'd drink regularly but a nice starter for new zythophiles to explore.
Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.
Prost
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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