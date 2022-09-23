Schneider Weiss La Brassbanda Love Beer Weissbier 4.25/5

She runs 4.9 ABV, 20 IBUs SRM is a beautiful 19An interesting beer with an interesting flavor profile. Not something I'd drink regularly but a nice starter for new zythophiles to explore.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Prost

E.

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear

https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr

https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/

https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr

https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/BeerAndGear

https://loop.joshwho.net/groups/5092015

https://parler.com/BeerandGear/

https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1

https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr