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Autonomy Season One Interview with Brainiac Tim Flynn
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31 views • May 05, 2020
Chris McMillon and Tim Flynn discuss an array of topics: usefulness of the Brain model for research, the work of Mae Brussell, how 9/11 led to taking the Red Pill, moral relativism, finding balance, JFK's assassination, the poison of the mainstream media, false left/right paradigms, subliminal messages, the Gulag Archipelago, the benefits of the Autonomy course, and the balance of Spock.
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