BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

BlackRock: The Conspiracies You Don’t Know
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1910 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
130 views • 7 months ago

BlackRock: The Conspiracies You Don’t Know

BlackRock and other asset managers are profiting off of every aspect of your life. It's not a conspiracy — it's an open restructuring of society.

-----

More Perfect Union’s mission is to build power for working people. Here’s what that means:


We report on the real struggles and challenges of the working class from a working-class perspective, and we attempt to connect those problems to potential solutions.


We report on the abuses and wrongdoing of corporate power, and we seek to hold accountable the ultra-rich who have too much power over America’s political and economic systems.


Thank you to Benjamin Braun and Adrienne Buller for their reporting on BlackRock and research support. Additional reading from them:


https://benjaminbraun.org/assets/pubs/braun_amc-as-corporate-governance-regime.pdf

https://jacobin.com/2022/09/blackrock-passive-investment-climate-change


Keywords
conspiraciestheblackrockyou dont know
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy