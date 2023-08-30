Robert Malone: Ecohealth Alliance/Ralph Baric & the Wuhan Lab Connection

Robert Malone suggested that a transfer of technology happened between Ecohealth Alliance/Ralph Baric (connected to North Carolina University) and Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this month and now we have a shooting where a man that went to Wuhan University targeted staff members at that exact same University.
source:
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1696274593215103020?s=20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.