Robert Malone: Ecohealth Alliance/Ralph Baric & the Wuhan Lab Connection

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Robert Malone suggested that a transfer of technology happened between Ecohealth Alliance/Ralph Baric (connected to North Carolina University) and Wuhan Institute of Virology earlier this month and now we have a shooting where a man that went to Wuhan University targeted staff members at that exact same University.
source:
https://twitter.com/Ultrafrog17/status/1696274593215103020?s=20