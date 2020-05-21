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Soyberporg Presents - Cyberfrog
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20 views • May 21, 2020
Join Soyberporg as he interviews the star of the new Cyberfrog comic, Cyberfrog. They’ll go in depth into the background and history of the book and give you unique insights into the life of its creator. Where does a cybernetic frog hang his hat? What’s his favorite food? Do his cybernetic fingers work on a touch screen? These are all the things you’ve been wondering about but never had the courage to ask. But Soyberporg do, and Soyberporg did.
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