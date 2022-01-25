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Lynn Channel Jan 25, 2022
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43 views • January 25, 2022
BREAKING NEWS!!!
🍇 523 ATHLETE CARDIAC ARRESTS, SERIOUS ISSUES, 314 DEAD, AFTER COVID-19 SHOT!!! 😢😢😢
🍇 TRIPLE /DOUBLE VACCINATED ACCOUNTED FOR 4 OF EVERY 5 COVID-19 DEATHS IN DECEMBER!!!
🍇 FAUCI ADMITS PCR TEST CANNOT DETECT INFECTION!!! 😲 PLS SHARE BEC SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, THANK YOU. 😘🙏❤️
🍇 523 ATHLETE CARDIAC ARRESTS, SERIOUS ISSUES, 314 DEAD, AFTER COVID-19 SHOT!!! 😢😢😢
🍇 TRIPLE /DOUBLE VACCINATED ACCOUNTED FOR 4 OF EVERY 5 COVID-19 DEATHS IN DECEMBER!!!
🍇 FAUCI ADMITS PCR TEST CANNOT DETECT INFECTION!!! 😲 PLS SHARE BEC SHARING GOOD THINGS IS CARING, THANK YOU. 😘🙏❤️
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