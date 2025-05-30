🦴🔬 How Donor Bone Marrow Reduces Rejection Risk ❤️🩹

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🤔 Did you know that the source of bone marrow in transplants can significantly impact the risk of rejection? 🤯
🤝🧑 Join us as we explore this breakthrough with Kevin Caldwell, CEO, Co-Founder, and President of Ossium Health.
👨⚕️ Kevin explains that when real bone marrow is harvested directly from a donor’s bones—instead of peripheral blood—it contains approximately 70% fewer naïve T cells 🧫🚫 These are the very cells that can trigger immune reactions!
✅ Fewer reactive cells mean less immune response, lower rejection rates, and better outcomes for recipients. 💉💪
😲 Curious how this compares to living donor procedures?
🧬💡 Tap the link in our bio or the description above to discover the science behind smarter, safer transplants! 📎👆