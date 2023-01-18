Ep. 2975a - [John Kerry] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, [WEF] Taking Hits

Ep. 2975a - [John Kerry] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, [WEF] Taking HitsWyoming as submitted a bill to ban electric cars. [WEF] is taking hits, and the leader of Blackrock doesn't know why people are criticizing ESG. EM lets everyone know what the "S" stands for in ESG. [JK] says the quiet part out loud, they need more money to make their system operational.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
