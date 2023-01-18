Create New Account
Ep. 2975a - [John Kerry] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, [WEF] Taking Hits
GalacticStorm
Published 21 hours ago |
Ep. 2975a - [John Kerry] Says The Quiet Part Out Loud, [WEF] Taking HitsWyoming as submitted a bill to ban electric cars. [WEF] is taking hits, and the leader of Blackrock doesn't know why people are criticizing ESG. EM lets everyone know what the "S" stands for in ESG. [JK] says the quiet part out loud, they need more money to make their system operational.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com  site.

Keywords
davosdigital currencycentral bankwefdsgreat resetcbdcx22 financial report

