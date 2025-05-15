BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Use of Force Training Program – Smith Security Inc.
Master the skills you need to act legally, safely, and effectively. The Use of Force Training Program by Smith Security Inc. is designed for aspiring and active security guards in Ontario who need hands-on, PSISA-compliant training.

🎯 What You’ll Learn:
Tactical Communication – Verbal de-escalation techniques
Handcuffing & Baton Use – Safe, controlled, and legal techniques
Ground Control & Defense – Realistic response drills
Legal Knowledge – Understand when force is justified under Ontario law
Professional Reporting – Write effective, court-ready use-of-force reports
Certification Included – Get recognized, verified credentials upon completion

 Learn more: https://smithsecurity.ca

