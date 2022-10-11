Create New Account
Sister Judy message, based in Revelation 18:23 (by sorcery the nations are deceived).
Nara of YAH
Published a month ago

Revelation 18:23: “And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries" [PHARMAKEIA] "were all nations deceived.” ... The Greek word pharmakeia in Revelation 18:23 is typically translated into English as “sorcery” / “witchcraft”. "Pharmakeia" is where we got the English word “pharmacy”. Pharmacy is a professionalized system that administers poisonous drugs.

Did you notice that ALMOST every drug prescribed by doctors has any bad side effect (immediately or within time)? Do you know that people used to go to witches to receive drugs treatments (and even to do abortions)?

revelation antichrist sorcery drug great tribulation pharmakeia mark of the best pharmacy

