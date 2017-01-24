© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
[Jan 24, 2017] Dr. Aaron Judkins interviews Rob Skiba about SEED and The Yahuwah Triangle (11.1K views on YouTube)
{NOTE: Apparently, there is a problem with the audio for those who are trying to listen on mobile devices. Not sure why this is but it works fine on computers.}
This was an interview Dr. Aaron Judkins did with me back in 2015. In it, we discussed my proposed TV series, SEED and then spent the majority of the broadcast discussing my thesis on what I refer to as The Yahuwah Triangle. What is the deal with Egypt, Israel and Assyria? Why are these three locations important? What about the Great Pyramid of Giza? Where was the Garden of Eden? What was the location of the two trees? For much more info on all of this, please feel free to visit:
http://www.seedtheseries.com
http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com
http://www.babylonrisingbooks.com/TYTconference.html
https://testingtheglobe.com
https://www.virtualhousechurch.com
https://ephraimawakening.com
If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.
Support donations can be made here:
https://robschannel.com/support
https://babylonrisingbooks.com
https://seedtheseries.com
geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, science
bible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology
bible, religion, spirituality, kjv, Torah, Christian, doctrine, end times, prophecy
