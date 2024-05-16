The Moho





May 14, 2024





Skinny Dog Was Starved To Exhaustion, Lying Right On The Sidewalk But No One Cares





Meet Octavio! Octavio was found on the street in a small town. He starved but was completely unable to eat or drink. Octavio completely lost control. Octavio's situation is dire. He is paralyzed and unable to move. Octavio lay dormant for days and severely malnourished. He was very sick, only bones and skin. We can count every bone in his body. I'm sorry, he has lived in hunger for many days, so he is like this now. After being taken to the hospital, the doctor determined that Octavio had muscle atrophy and had epilepsy. Octavio suffered so much pain so the doctors were available 24 hours to help him. We gave him good nutrition, vitamins and calcium.





Credit To: Fundación 2da Oportunidad





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8RmcvnSrG4U