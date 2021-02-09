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Optical illusion dance
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256 views • February 09, 2021
The song is officially German and is called "Hiss - TANZ" and after some checking it may be that there is a heavy German influence in the Cajun music I have heard.
Turns out this dance style is called Strumpfhosentanz and if you do a google search of that and hit videos you can find other videos of people doing it. I still think these girls did it best though.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
Turns out this dance style is called Strumpfhosentanz and if you do a google search of that and hit videos you can find other videos of people doing it. I still think these girls did it best though.
You can support me on Patreon - https://www.patreon.com/wisdombites
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