CULT OF DEATH RITUAL SEASON

322 | 41-Days of the Season of Sacrifice (March 22 to May 1)
Historically speaking, there are a great number of battles, wars, false flag attacks and tragic events that have occurred during this 40-day season of the year. And in most cases, the people were used as pawns in these manufactured events to further the agenda of a despotic elite.
SOURCE
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.