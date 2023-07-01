Create New Account
BORDER PATROL BREAKING THE LAW!
EARTH SHAKING NEWS
Published Yesterday

BORDER PTROL AGENT CUTTING PRIVATE FENCE TO USHER IN ILLEGALS INTO AMERICA. IF OUR LEGAL SYSTEM WASN'T CORRUPT THIS TRAITOR WOULD BE IN PRISON RIGHT NOW. THESE DAMN ILLEGALS ARE HERE TO REPLACE ALL AMERICANS. WHEN AMERICA COLLAPSES IN THE VERY NEAR FUTURE, THESE ILLEGALS WILL BE COMING AFTER YOU AND I. YOU BETTER GET ARMED BECAUSE IT WILL BE A FIGHT TO THE DEATH NOT LONG FROM NOW. DON'T TAKE MY WORD FOR IT. WAIT AND SEE WHAT HAPPENS... WAKEUP! 

Keywords
militaryhellreligiongovernmentnew world ordersatanismbible prophecymedicalend timeschild sacrifice

