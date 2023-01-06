AS THE WEF PUBLISHES YOUR BIBLE... NOTHING TO SEE THERE

I dunno. Just seems like a strange thing to get from your opposition doesn't it? Like why would they be trying to help you? We say over and over how bad they are don't we? But yet, we get our most sacred book, the book that tells us about our creator and how to reach him, from the devil himself? It's just alarming to me is all. I'm not knocking or making fun of anything. I'm trying to stand up for the Bible here... but no one seems to care? But yet, they're all about talking about the Bible any other time? Anyone know what's up w that? Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]