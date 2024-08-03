BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
SCIENCE EXPERIMENT GOES SERIOUSLY WRONG ☚ DAILY DOSE OF INTERNET
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
255 views • 9 months ago

Hello everyone, this is YOUR Daily Dose of Internet. In this video, a science experiment goes seriously wrong.


Links To Sources:


Science: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1241999


Umbrella: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1510942


Mosquito: https://vl.collab.inc/videos/558189


Cake: https://www.instagram.com/reel/C97KT_at_w6/?igsh=MWt0eGF2bWtocnFqNA%3D%3D


Bug: https://vl.collab.inc/videos/558535


Baby Rocks: https://www.tiktok.com/@kikiology/video/7397230768864365866


Ant: https://www.tiktok.com/@robertasworld/video/7396744466360487201


Driverless: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/1405500


Diver: https://www.jukinmedia.com/licensing/view/934833


Sunset: https://vl.collab.inc/videos/558310


Donkey Air Con: https://www.tiktok.com/@donkeywhisperer/video/7395657129257962782


Leg Tattoos: https://www.tiktok.com/@lainetucker1/video/7393726321345498410


Fascinated Orangutan: https://ark.media/record/15343


Free the cat: https://www.tiktok.com/@zensery/video/7391538494159473952?_r=1&_t=8o9L4r2kgWf


Jump Rope: https://www.tiktok.com/@paaabloguerrero/video/7396908734401858821


Lyft Driver: https://www.newsflare.com/video/373607/lyft-driver-reports-woman-who-allegedly-committed-crime-and-tries-to-use-him-as-getaway-vehicle


Rest of the videos: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdkQzfvvGV5BdVmsPUNi4Dw


Songs:


Lights by Sappheiros / sappheirosmusic

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/LightsSappheiros

Music promoted by Audio Library • Lights – Sappheiros (No Copyright Music)


Flow by Nomyn / nomyn

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: http://bit.ly/-_flow

Music promoted by Audio Library • Flow – Nomyn (No Copyright Music)


Farewell by Nomyn / nomyn

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/41DwUdE

Music promoted by Audio Library https://bit.ly/3Z4RyTn


Blue Nights by Amine Maxwell / aminemaxwell

Creative Commons — Attribution 3.0 Unported — CC BY 3.0

Free Download / Stream: https://bit.ly/48qx2AC

Music promoted by Audio Library https://bit.ly/3Lvx5Bw


----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------


Welcome to your Daily Dose of Internet where I search for the best trending videos, or videos people have forgotten about, and put them all in one video. I upload 2-3 times a week to keep video quality high. I always ask for permission to share videos that I find!


If you enjoyed this video, watch my other videos as well: https://tinyurl.com/pmr7x24a


Click here to subscribe today: https://bit.ly/2Qts9Uo


►►►Follow me!


Discord: https://discord.gg/ddoi


My Gaming Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCmdmZp1K_kjXYBKgyqg_5LA


Twitter: https://twitter.com/ddofinternet


Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dailydoseofinternet/


Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/DailyDoseOfInternet


If YOU film a video and think it is good enough to be featured on Daily Dose Of Internet, you can submit videos to me using the link below, and you will get paid.


Only send in videos that you personally filmed.


https://www.thedailydoseofinternet.com/


Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=G7Ph4rYPj40

