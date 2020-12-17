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THURSDAY - DECEMBER 17, 2020
LIVE BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=2756395774
EP 2245-9AM Deep State Covering Up Foreign Interference Into 2020 Election
On the same day Christopher Krebs, who was the country’s top cybersecurity official during the presidential election (before being fired), testified before the Senate’s Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee about no election interference,… according to CBS News Catherine Herridge the Director of National Intelligence, John Ratcliffe, is now saying there WAS foreign interference in the 2020 election. https://bit.ly/3nuti9t
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