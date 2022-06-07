© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Biden Willing to Settle with Russia
Follow
1
Share
Report
90 views • June 07, 2022
"The idea that the Ukraine War will only end with a negotiated settlement involving the ceding of territory has been widely criticized as “appeasement,” yet that is precisely what is inevitably going to happen to bring the war to an end. Even Joe Biden tacitly admitted as much when asked by a reporter recently. So when will the rest of the “dependent media” come around and acknowledge this obvious truth?"
"Biden ADMITS Ukraine Will Have To Cede Territory To Russia"
SEE THE ENTIRE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/4u6BuBoQB4k
"Biden ADMITS Ukraine Will Have To Cede Territory To Russia"
SEE THE ENTIRE VIDEO: https://youtu.be/4u6BuBoQB4k
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.