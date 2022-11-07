Do you worship Christ or Serve Messiah part 2

In today’s age it’s easier for many of us to claim that we worship Christ instead of serving the Messiah. In this Episode I reveal that the worshiping of Christ will only get you damnation and hell’s fire. But to serve Yeshua our King will lead us to true servant hood.
