U.S. ship intercepts drones, missiles launched from Yemen

CBS Evening News
Oct 19, 2023
A U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted several missiles and drones launched from Yemen, sparking concerns the U.S. could get pulled into a wider war in the Middle East. David Martin reports.
#news #yemen #navy
