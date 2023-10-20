U.S. ship intercepts drones, missiles launched from Yemen

CBS Evening News





Oct 19, 2023





A U.S. Navy warship in the Red Sea intercepted several missiles and drones launched from Yemen, sparking concerns the U.S. could get pulled into a wider war in the Middle East. David Martin reports.





