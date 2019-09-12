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LEOPARD 2! Western Europe’s GREATEST BATTLE TANK (M1 Abrams rival) in live fire ACTION!
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27 views • September 12, 2019
LEOPARD 2! Western Europe’s GREATEST BATTLE TANK (M1 Abrams rival) in live fire ACTION!
The legendary, German engineered, Leopard 2 is undoubtedly one of the finest tanks ever built!.
Entering service in 1979, there has so far been around 3,500 units produced.
The Leopard-2 has a crew of four; including commander, driver, gunner and loader. And it is powered by MB-837 Ka-501 turbocharged diesel engine, developing 1 500 horsepower.
It has an operational range of 340 miles (550 km), and a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h).
The legendary, German engineered, Leopard 2 is undoubtedly one of the finest tanks ever built!.
Entering service in 1979, there has so far been around 3,500 units produced.
The Leopard-2 has a crew of four; including commander, driver, gunner and loader. And it is powered by MB-837 Ka-501 turbocharged diesel engine, developing 1 500 horsepower.
It has an operational range of 340 miles (550 km), and a top speed of 45 mph (72 km/h).
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