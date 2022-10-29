Brave Brothers Defending Freedom - Stood Up for the Defense of Donbass and Began the Liberation of Ukraine from Nazism.

We present to you our brave brothers defending our freedom.

"I looked at it all, like probably many, I didn't like that they were bombing all the time, people were dying, I couldn't just sit like that, so I went!"

"I could not stand aside because I: firstly - a citizen, secondly - a man, thirdly - a political scientist, fourthly - a patriot"

"Our grandfathers fought, and I went against fascism, we have a fighting brotherhood, we all stand for each other and everyone does their own thing!"

In the air and on the ground, without rest and sleep, the usual Russian peasants are defending our Motherland. Patriots of Russia from all corners of our vast country joined the real military brotherhood, which stood up for the defense of Donbass and began the liberation of Ukraine from Nazism.

"I came from the Altai Territory from the city of Barnaul. I felt that I needed to be here. Donbass has become for me the place I want to return to after the war," the Russian volunteer notes.



