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A Divine Revelation of Angels: There are Approximately 100 Trillion Good Angels & 50 Trillion Bad Angels
Revelation 5:11 KJV
[11] And I beheld, and I heard the voice of many angels round about the throne and the beasts and the elders: and the number of them was ten thousand times ten thousand, and thousands of thousands;
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