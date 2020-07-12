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Decoding Beauty and the Beast (2012) Part 5 - Stargate-transiting Queen of Heaven, Chess and the Beast
The Open Scroll
The Open Scroll
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243 views • July 12, 2020
Very compelling!

Special Links:

http://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2013/11/series-links-celestial-stargates.html
Series Links: Celestial Stargates

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/01/part-37-celestial-stargates-we-cant.html
Part 37 - Celestial Stargates - "We Can't Stop" Horus Transiting the Silver Gate

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/01/part-38-celestial-stargates-we-cant.html
Part 38 - Celestial Stargates - "We Can't Stop" Spilling the Beans about Celestial Signs!

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/2014/03/part-39-celestial-stargates-light-rods.html
Part 39 - Celestial Stargates - Light Rods, Tinsel and Pleats

Subscribe to the blog by email:
https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com/

The Open Scroll YouTube channel:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ

The Open Scroll YouTube Community posts:
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCREN5GiOOf1RBgBuQisZGyQ/community

The Open Scroll on BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/

The Open Scroll on Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/bobtheopenscroll

Curious about the pending reset of time? See "The Pending Reset of Time"
https://theopenscroll.com/when_cometh/timeReset.htm
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goddesseducationoccultsymbolismmiley cyrustrutherdecoding
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