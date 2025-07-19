Inside a High-Voltage Substation: The Life-Saving Safety Check

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You've been told your whole life to stay away from electrical substations. So what happens when you have to work inside one? This is a rare look at a critical, life-saving safety procedure that every lineman must perform before maintenance can begin. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos
This incredible footage shows a team of highly skilled electricians in a high-voltage switchyard. Watch as a lineman, clad in a specialized arc-flash protective suit (often called a "bomb suit"), uses a long, insulated "hot stick" to test for any residual voltage on the de-energized equipment. This crucial step, known as a "live-dead-live" check, is the final confirmation that the area is safe to work in.
This is a testament to the extreme precautions and unwavering focus required to prevent catastrophic accidents in one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth.
#ElectricalSafety #HowItWorks #Engineering #SafetyFirst #Lineman #Substation