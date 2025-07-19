BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Inside a High-Voltage Substation: The Life-Saving Safety Check
63 views • 3 days ago

You've been told your whole life to stay away from electrical substations. So what happens when you have to work inside one? This is a rare look at a critical, life-saving safety procedure that every lineman must perform before maintenance can begin. https://www.youtube.com/@powerprocess3308/videos

This incredible footage shows a team of highly skilled electricians in a high-voltage switchyard. Watch as a lineman, clad in a specialized arc-flash protective suit (often called a "bomb suit"), uses a long, insulated "hot stick" to test for any residual voltage on the de-energized equipment. This crucial step, known as a "live-dead-live" check, is the final confirmation that the area is safe to work in.

This is a testament to the extreme precautions and unwavering focus required to prevent catastrophic accidents in one of the most dangerous workplaces on Earth.

#ElectricalSafety #HowItWorks #Engineering #SafetyFirst #Lineman #Substation

electricity power grid safety engineering electrician high voltage substation skilled labor how it works lineman dangerous job electrical safety arc flash bomb suit hot stick live dead live
