Tsar Mangal the (anti-drone hangar) armored vehicle of the 5th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces was towed safely due to being hit by a mine while working to break through to the center of Krasnogorovka. Now Russian troops captured the Refractory Brick Plant, the main and last stronghold of Ukrainian formations in the town, effectively meaning the fall of Krasnogorovka.

