Nero Caesar | Is There a Name That Equals Both 666 & 616? Revelation 17:8 "The Beast, Which You Saw, Once Was, Now Is Not And Yet Will Come Up Out of the Abyss." "With Artificial Intelligence We Are Summoning the Demon." - Elon Musk

Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A7&version=KJV

Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?

https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a21008/navy-locust-launcher-test-2016/

Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A11&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+2%3A13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A16-18&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A+16-18+&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A+13&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A12&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A6&version=KJV

Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?

https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A2&version=KJV