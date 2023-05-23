Nero Caesar | Is There a Name That Equals Both 666 & 616? Revelation 17:8 "The Beast, Which You Saw, Once Was, Now Is Not And Yet Will Come Up Out of the Abyss." "With Artificial Intelligence We Are Summoning the Demon." - Elon Musk
Knowledge Bomb #1 - Revelation 9:7 - Why does the Bible refer to locusts?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation%209%3A7&version=KJV
Why is the U.S. Navy’s swarm drone technology called LOCUST (The Low-Cost Unmanned aerial vehicle Swarming Technology (LOCUST)?
https://www.popularmechanics.com/military/weapons/a21008/navy-locust-launcher-test-2016/
Knowledge Bomb #2 - Revelation 9:11 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred? (See Revelation 2:13)
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A11&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #3 - Revelation 2:13 - Why is CERN located on top of the former Temple of Appolyon where Antipus was martyred?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+2%3A13&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #4 - Revelation 9:16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a 200 million soldier army?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+9%3A16-18&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #5 - Revelation 16:12 - Why does the Bible refer to the Euphrates River drying up?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+16%3A12&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #6 - Revelation 13: 16-18 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to technology that makes it mechanically impossible to buy or sell without taking the Mark of the Beast?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+13%3A+16-18+&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #7 - Revelation 17: 13 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a time where the people will all be of one mind?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A+13&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #8 - Revelation 17:12 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to 10 kings?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+17%3A12&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #9 - Revelation 6:6 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to hyper inflation?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A6&version=KJV
Knowledge Bomb #10 - Revelation 6:2 - Why does the Book of Revelation refer to a crown (The word CORONA means crown in latin) that was given unto him and he went forth conquering?
https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Revelation+6%3A2&version=KJV
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.