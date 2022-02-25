Bipartisan Strategists Agree on Criticizing Beijing Winter Olympics

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02/20/2022 Democratic strategist Kevin Walling and GOP strategist Quill Robinson align their stances on Beijing Winter Olympics. They both agree it’s a total failure for the international community as CCP commits genocides on Uyghurs ethnics. They also call for the IOC to be more discreet in awarding hosting nations for future events.