Patients Are Denied Organ Transplant Operations Due to Their Refusal to the CCP Virus Vaccine

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10/15/2021 The Vitullos was removed from a liver transplant list after they finally found a life-saving donor, only because of their refusal to the CCP Virus vaccine due to religious and medical concerns.