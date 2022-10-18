Kanye Buying PARLER, Free Speech Platform, MSM goes into panic mode.

Kanye West Strikes Tentative Deal to Buy Parler Platform
Elon buys Twitter.
Kanye buys Parler.
Trump creates Truth Social and may later own parts of MSM as well through defamation rulings.
Coordinated, MultiDimensional Alliance.
