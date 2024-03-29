💥 Uragan from Primorye razes AFU strongholds to the ground in South Donetsk direction
The Uragan MLRS crews of the 5th Combined Arms Army of the Vostok Group of Forces from Primorye deliver missile strikes on AFU strongholds, neutralising manpower, armour, and ammunition depots.
Russian Defence Ministry
