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The Concept of Non-Action and Ego
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40 views • January 28, 2021
Non-action is a theme in many seemingly different traditions, especially in the east, and unfortunately is widely misinterpreted. In this video, I get into the concept of non-action and what it really implies. I also talk about the ego and how it ties into this principle of non-action.
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If you find value in the content, please consider making a donation:
PayPal: www.paypal.me/mitchwasson
Venmo: https://venmo.com/mitch-wasson
Check out my writing and support my work on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/theprincipleofcare
My website: www.theprincipleofcare.com
Join Lawrence on:
https://lbry.tv/@ThePrincipleofCare:2r=GnacNgZzQTJBhGGDFDAgi5orgFwDq42f
https://brandnewtube.com/@ThePrincipleofCare
https://www.youtube.com/c/LawrenceWasson
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/pDbHFSPSB2u1/
https://www.minds.com/theprincipleofcare/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/lawrencewasson
https://3speak.co/user/lawrencewasson
https://www.facebook.com/mitch.wasson.71
https://mewe.com/i/lawrencewasson
https://flote.app/ThePrincipleofCare
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