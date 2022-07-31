Kim Jong-un Threats That He Is Ready To Use Nuclear Weapons With the US and South Korea

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p11hn5048
07/28/2022 According to DW News, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un threats in a speech on the 69th anniversary of the Korean War armistice that he is ready to use nuclear weapons in a potential conflict with the United States and South Korea