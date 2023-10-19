Founders Bible By David Barton and Brad Cummings

From Mike Adams', "Natural News" interview with Brad Cummings

" THE END TIMES ARE NOT SET IN STONE - A HOPE-FILLED INTERVIEW"

RESISTANCE CHICKS LIVE FRIDAYS ON BRIGHTEON.TV 6:00-7:00 PM ET SUNDAYS @5:00 PM ET

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com and Windblownmedia.com to save 20%

IF YOU LIVE NEAR CINCINNATI, OHIO YOU CAN PERSONALLY PICK UP A FOUNDING FATHER'S BIBLE FROM RESISTANCE CHICKS IN MILFORD WE HAVE A LIMITED SUPPLY. PO BOX 107 MILFORD OHIO E-MAIL US AT [email protected]