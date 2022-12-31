Personal thoughts on finances, CBDC 2023...

Maybe a bit too much of a personal story but also important to share "You are not alone". I know some of you experience similar emotions of desperation and disbelief how it is possible people can still be ignorant about what is happening. Our own family members, people who are educated, or maybe exactly that, stuck in the Matrix. In my case, far from my home (Canada) without support of my family except for my dad who died last year. I guess, I will have to find my own way and take good care of myself as no one will do it for me. Grateful to be alive still but not knowing what the future will look like by not entering the beast system.
I know you all understand me, even with the little details about my private life, and it is somewhat comforting.
🙏🌻
