SOUTHFRONT WISHES YOU HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
4 months ago

SOUTHFRONT WISHES YOU HAPPY NEW YEAR 2025!. 

Dear Friends,

The SouthFront Team sends you our best wishes and greetings. We wish you a Happy and Peaceful New Year 2025! On New Year’s Eve, the SouthFront Team once again wants to express its deep gratitude for your support, opinions, likes, comments and views.

We want to say a “Big Thank You” to all those who contributed their knowledge, skills, time or donations to SouthFront. Despite all the challenges that we faced in 2024, SouthFront survived thanks to your support. We stay still to provide you with truth about the most dangerous conflicts around the globe.

SouthFront is a crowdfunded endeavor created by people for people. We believe that we can stop any conflict if we understand it. Together we are a force capable of shaping our future.

DEAR FRIENDS, WE WISH ALL OF YOU A HAPPY NEW YEAR! WE WISH YOU PEACE, HAPPINESS AND PROSPERITY IN 2025.

Sincerely yours,

SouthFront: Analysis & Intelligence


Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
