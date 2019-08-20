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The Underlying Truth About The Left Attacks On Christianity
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21 views • August 20, 2019
The left spreads a false narrative about Christianity in order to gain political power in the name of "social justice". Will Johnson takes your calls on what can be done to combat these lies that target patriots.
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