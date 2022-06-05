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JAB DATA IS IN: CHILDREN ARE GOING TO DIE, PFIZER, MODERNA RELEASE STUDY RESULTS
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3734 views • June 05, 2022
On Friday, June 3rd’s edition of The Stew Peters Show, Dr. Jane Ruby presents Pfizer documents that expose the under 50% efficiency of vaccines from ages 6 months to 2 years old.
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
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Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Watch this new segment NOW at StewPeters.com!
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: http://zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
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