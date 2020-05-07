World On Fire - Memetic Music Movie

"World On Fire" - Sarah McLaughlin

Meme Movie by Anonymous Artist



Please share this with someone that needs to wake up to the global gaslighting those exposing the truth are experiencing.



Hearts are worn in these dark ages

You're not alone in this story's pages

The light has fallen amongst the living and the dying

And I'll try to hold it in, yeah I'll try to hold it in



[Chorus]

The world's on fire and

It's more than I can handle

I'll tap into the water

(Try and bring my share)

I try to bring more

More than I can handle

(Bring it to the table)

Bring what I am able



I watch the heavens but I find no calling

Something I can do to change what's coming

Stay close to me while the sky is falling

Don't wanna be left alone, don't wanna be alone



[Chorus]



Hearts break, hearts mend

Love still hurts

Visions clash, planes crash

Still there's talk of

Saving souls, still the cold

Is closing in on us



We part the veil on our killer sun

Stray from the straight line on this short run

The more we take, the less we become

The fortune of one that means less for some



[Chorus X2]