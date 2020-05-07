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World On Fire - Memetic Music Movie
anonymousartist
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5 views • May 07, 2020
"World On Fire" - Sarah McLaughlin
Meme Movie by Anonymous Artist

Please share this with someone that needs to wake up to the global gaslighting those exposing the truth are experiencing.

Hearts are worn in these dark ages
You're not alone in this story's pages
The light has fallen amongst the living and the dying
And I'll try to hold it in, yeah I'll try to hold it in

[Chorus]
The world's on fire and
It's more than I can handle
I'll tap into the water
(Try and bring my share)
I try to bring more
More than I can handle
(Bring it to the table)
Bring what I am able

I watch the heavens but I find no calling
Something I can do to change what's coming
Stay close to me while the sky is falling
Don't wanna be left alone, don't wanna be alone

[Chorus]

Hearts break, hearts mend
Love still hurts
Visions clash, planes crash
Still there's talk of
Saving souls, still the cold
Is closing in on us

We part the veil on our killer sun
Stray from the straight line on this short run
The more we take, the less we become
The fortune of one that means less for some

[Chorus X2]
Keywords
jesuschristianitymusic videomemeanonymous artistmeme moviesworld on firesarah mclaughlin
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