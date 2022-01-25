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Bloomberg tweeted then deleted this.
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51 views • January 25, 2022
Of ALL the rhymes in the world to use...why this one?🤔 Yes I am aware it was a hex used in a movie, that doesn't make it any less creepy and it doesn't make it any less effective.
Kinda like how Bible verses don't get weaker when used in movies, just saying😉
Kinda like how Bible verses don't get weaker when used in movies, just saying😉
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