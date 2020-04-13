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“I, Pencil”: A Lesson for Trump & Those Who Don’t Understand Free Markets
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15 views • April 13, 2020
The lockdown/shutdown has crippled the complex, organic free market. It’s time for Trump, Barr & others who think they can centrally plan the economy to learn the lesson of how a pencil is made and how a nation is broken
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