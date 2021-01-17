Michigan State University Speech (1967) - Commander George Lincoln Rockwell, American National Socialism

Michigan State University Speech (1967) - Commander George Lincoln Rockwell

-The Commander speaks on communism/theoretical marxism in America and the idea of American National Socialism.

-Commander George Lincoln Rockwell was a Lt. Col. who fought in WWII and Korea. Afterwards he realized the infiltration of communism into America's Washington and the State Department. He realized National Socialism to be the only philosophy that could beat back communism. The Democrats and the Republicans both were selling out. The Democrats were buying communism wholesale and as long as the Republicans were still making and keeping money they didn't much care about anything else that was happening. If its profitable, they go for it.

"Conservatives are real anxious to hold on to their money bags and they'll come up with any kind of rationale to keep it". - Commander George Lincoln Rockwell