✈️💥🇺🇦 A video of FAB-250 glide bombs striking the positions of Ukrainian forces in the settlement of Belogorovka.

Adding:

BREAKING! SOUTH KOREA DECLARES MARTIAL LAW

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol has announced martial law following an emergency night meeting, citing the “paralysis of government administration” amid impeachment attempts against him.

In a national address, Yoon declared his intent to safeguard South Korean democracy from “North Korean anti-state forces” and rebuild a “free and democratic society.”

President Yoon Suk Yeol:

“Government administration has been paralyzed because of opposition party conduct.”

“Through martial law, I will rebuild a free and democratic society.”

The Ministry of Defense of South Korea, where martial law has been declared, has ordered commanders of all branches of the military to increase combat readiness, according to the Renhap news agency.

The leader of the ruling party "Civil Power," Han Dong-huk, called the declaration of martial law by the President of South Korea a mistake. This was reported by the Yonhap news agency.

The entrance to the South Korean parliament building is blocked following the declaration of martial law, reports Yonhap.

⚠️ UPDATE: South Korean Legislative Leader Lee Jae-Myung says President Yoon’s declaration of martial law is unconstitutional and that parliament will try to nullify the decision

Since taking office in 2022, Yoon has struggled to push his agendas against an opposition-controlled parliament. Yoon’s People Power Party had been locked in an impasse with the Democratic Party over next year’s budget bill.

“The National Assembly has also completely cut budgets essential for national operations, drug crime prevention, and public safety, undermining the core functions of the state,” the president added. “This has left our citizens in a state of chaos, with the nation becoming a haven for drugs and public safety collapsing.

Yoon has also been dismissing calls for independent investigations into scandals involving his wife and top officials, drawing quick, strong rebukes from his political rivals.

@RiseGS