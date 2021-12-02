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An epidemic of narcissism with Richard Grannon
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69 views • December 02, 2021
Triggernometry, November 28, 2021

Richard Grannon is an author, YouTuber and life coach at https://www.spartanlifecoach.com/. See more of Richard's work here: https://www.youtube.com/c/RICHARDGRANNON/

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About TRIGGERnometry:

Stand-up comedians Konstantin Kisin (@konstantinkisin) and Francis Foster (@francisjfoster) make sense of politics, economics, free speech, AI, drug policy and WW3 with the help of presidential advisors, renowned economists, award-winning journalists, controversial writers, leading scientists and notorious comedians.
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Chapters:

00:00 Intro
03:08 How to approach the personal development 'industry'
07:29 Collective shadow activation and shadow possession
09:16 Social media and selfies as accelerants for narcissism
17:35 Definition of narcissism and narcissistic personality disorder (NPD)
21:22 Narcissism and stand up comedy
26:20 How to recognise NPD in your partner
28:17 Dating a narcissist
31:58 What is narcissistic psychopathy?
32:50 Why has narcissism intensified?
38:49 Why it's healthy to embrace despair
44:15 Courage and bravery as catalysts for change
47:10 How bad could a catastrophe be for the West?
56:21 Why people overestimate the threat of COVID
01:00:51 What are we not talking about that we really should be?
Keywords
epidemicnarcissismrichard grannon
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