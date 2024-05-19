[REPOST] - The Transformation Of The Vaxxed - Part 2

Prepare physically, spiritually, psychologically and mentally folks, many pre-planned 'Black Swan' events are coming.If you have been vaxxed, I highly recommend you fully read the "Plandemic Warnings - Part 8" article below, pray the repentance prayer and do the detox protocols listed there. Only Jesus Christ can cancel the side-effects of these nefarious and diabolical vaccines. This might be your last chance.

https://444prophecynews.com/plandemic-warnings-part-8-ewm/

These vaccines were mainly designed to do two things - kill and control people. The millions of nanobots and nanotechnologies inside these vaccines prepares the human body to be part of the future A.I Transhuman Digital Cashless Mark of the Beast society. People who take the coming A.I RFID Mark of the Beast will turn into "obedient mind-controlled robotic/cyborg zombie slaves" of the New World Order. They will be part of the Beast Antichrist New World Order enforcement army and will be doing its bidding.

If you enjoyed this video clip, please consider sending a donation to the link below. More videos like this are coming. Stay tuned !

PAYPAL DEPOSIT EMAIL ADDRESS:

ewm2030(AT)proton.me





Bitcoin (BTC) Deposit Address:

1EyX2EEb1P3ykyXzETVJZf2nvWnX55HywC





Tether (USDT) TRC20 Deposit Address:

TFN47Tah32w97VDKB5sKyHPJVD3mWnSVHW





Tether (USDT) ERC20 Deposit Address:

0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57





Tether (USDT) BSC (BEP20) Deposit Address:

0x02243b39d74a6af5e6f808e40ff66775b6db5a57





PKOIN Deposit Address - PCawUWSTpXhBZ3GH7jNaaMd4jGF6eTGwB6





Thanks, EWM2030

https://t.me/ewm2030

https://www.bitchute.com/ewm2030/

https://rumble.com/user/EWM2030

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ewm2030

https://444prophecynews.com/?s=EWM



