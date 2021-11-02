THEY GET PAID TO MAKE YOU SICK. YOU SUFFER AND THEY GET PAID TO MAKE YOU WORSE WITH "TREATMENTS"

Source: Sixth Sense. They give you the clot shot to make you sick, then they profit off of the illnesses it causes. They make you sick and ignore you when they do not know what to do for you. The drug companies are paying the doctors to give you poison and then paying them to treat you with other poisons while paying off congress to keep pushing the clot shot. People keep falling for it and we are in big trouble. These people that take this crap won't go alone. They will drag us down with them. It must stop.



Saying things like "they deserve what they get", "let them die", "they should have known better" and worse will not keep them from harming us. When they start getting sick and dying off they will take the country down and us with them. It is not a solution just to say let them die. This must stop.