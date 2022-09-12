Removing rust from guns with Rod from Aegis Gun Care// Episode 55 For The Love Of Guns

I had a flood in the studio that left my P320 full of surface rust. I contacted Rod from Aegis, since he has worked on flood guns before, and he walked me through the removal of the surface rust. In this episode, Rod talks about what to do when your gun is exposed to water.





