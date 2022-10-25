Pt 3 The Founding Fathers Were Christian Nationalists- Understanding the Historical Background

Christian Nationalism of the Founding Fathers- Understanding America’s Biblical, Legal & Educational Foundations https://resistancechicks.blogspot.com/2022/10/the-founding-fathers-were-christian.html

John Milton and John Locke- Our rights come from Nature and Nature's God

King can not rule other men. No King but Jesus

Isaiah 33:22 For the Lord is our judge, the Lord is our lawgiver, the Lord is our king; he will save us.

At the time of the American Revolution, Algernon Sidney (1623–1683) was the world’s most celebrated martyr for free speech.

Algernon Sydney Put to death fighting for freedom of speech. Literary work: "Discourses". Sidney's book was used against him in assassination trial

By 1681 Charles II had gained the upper hand, and Whigs feared that he planned to anoint his Catholic brother James, the Duke of York, as his successor. Sidney was arrested in 1683 for suspicion in the Rye House Plot, a scheme to kill the king and duke. Sidney may have been involved, but there was no real evidence against him. Charles stacked the jury with royalists and rigged the trial. Sidney was convicted and executed.

In violation of English law, the key “witness” was a small sample from Sidney’s Discourses, a work he had secretly written but not yet published. https://www.mtsu.edu/first-amendment/article/1261/algernon-sidney

Most patriots are ready to legally take on the deep state but because they went through the public school education system they are fighting blindfolded with one hand behind their backs. Without a firm foundation knowing the thoughts and minds of the founders of this nation one cannot argue basic arguments before the courts based on the doctrine of Original intent. Originalism is a judicial concept asserting that all statements in the United States Constitution should be interpreted strictly according to how it would have been understood or was intended to be understood at the time it was adopted in 1787.





America is a Christian nation whose foundation is solely and completely based upon men and women living out the Word of God. The Bible was the most quoted book by the founding fathers but in the early 1900’s secularists hijacked the American school system, with the express goal of rewriting American history to take all mention of God and His Divine hand of Providence out of the curriculum. Because 80% of Christians send their children to public schools we are woefully undereducated and lose many court cases because we do not know how to stand on the same principles that guided the great minds that created this nation’s founding documents.





